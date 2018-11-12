Jaguars center Brandon Linder to miss time with knee injury

Getty Images

The Jaguars are struggling as a whole, but their offense can’t catch a break when it comes to injuries.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Jaguars center Brandon Linder will miss some time after suffering a right knee injury in yesterday’s loss to the Colts.

He’s still undergoing tests, so they don’t know how long he’ll be out, but it appears he’s going to miss this week’s game with the Steelers and beyond.

The former third-round pick has developed into a foundation piece for the Jaguars line, and they gave him a six-year, $54 million contract extension in 2017.

The Jaguars had just gotten running back Leonard Fournette back, but have been dealing with injuries all season, with left tackle Cam Robinson, wide receiver Marqise Lee, and tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins among others on IR.