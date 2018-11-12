Jaguars sign Ben Koyack, cut David Grinnage

Getty Images

The Jaguars signed tight end Ben Koyack to the 53-player roster, the club announced Monday. To make room, the Jaguars released tight end David Grinnage.

Koyack appeared in 30 games with the Jaguars during the 2016-17 seasons after spending the 2015 campaign on the club’s practice squad.

He has 24 career catches for 199 yards and a touchdown.

Koyack played all three postseason games last year for Jacksonville, catching the game-winning touchdown pass in the third quarter of the wild-card round.

He originally entered the league as a seventh-round selection by the Jaguars in the 2015 draft.