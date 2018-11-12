Jay Gruden won’t discipline Zach Brown for tweet directed at coaches

Getty Images

Despite being 6-3, Washington has plenty of issues. Coach Jay Gruden downplayed one of them on Monday.

Gruden made it clear that he’ll be taking no action against linebacker Zach Brown for a tweet that complained about criticism he received from coaches for a Week Nine blowout loss to the Falcons.

“We talked about it,” Gruden said. “I think there was a little miscommunication there. I don’t think anybody pinned any blame on Zach Brown for the game against Atlanta. He might have felt like that based on a meeting or something like that but that wasn’t the case, I just assured him that wasn’t the case. It was a total team loss against Atlanta and no finger pointing is allowed in this building and we cleared it up.”

On Saturday night, Brown tweeted, and then deleted, this message: “Own coaches hating and blaming me for All loss smh naw B check the film b4 blaming someone else eye in the sky don’t lie.”

Gruden was specifically asked whether Brown will be disciplined.

“For his tweet?” Gruden said. “No, I’m not going to discipline anybody for a tweet. No, we’re OK. We need Zach Brown.”

Gruden may want to consider the things that can be tweeted before making a blanket commitment to a no-discipline policy. After all, you never know when a guy is going to tweet a photo of his playbook (and maybe a little more than his playbook).