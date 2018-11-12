Jerry Jones relishes win after week of “seeing the Grim Reaper”

Getty Images

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has taken plenty of criticism in recent weeks, and last Monday’s drubbing on Monday Night Football only added to the fire.

When former Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman said the organization needed a “complete overhaul,” even more fingers began pointing at Jones, the team’s de facto General Manager.

So last night’s 27-20 win at Philadelphia gave Jones a chance to bask in the glow, which he always likes.

“In light of last week, this becomes one of the real, for me, memorable games,” Jones said, via Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “So when you’re feeling low and seeing the Grim Reaper and then come in and have your team perform the way these guys are, I promise you it is a special feeling. It is a lift and you are absolutely right, I won’t need any wings on that airplane getting back to Dallas tonight.”

Jones’ unique ability to make it all about himself aside, the win was significant on many fronts. It puts them realistically in the mix for the division title (two games behind Washington with seven to play, including a rematch with the division leaders in two weeks), and offers a reprieve for embattled coach Jason Garrett.

“I like going for it on 4th down. I love that,” Jones said of the play-calling. “These games are so close some of that is called for. Not every time, but some of that risk-taking, if you will, that we did in our play-calling tonight I think made a big difference out there. I think if we don’t take some of those risks we don’t come out of here with a win.”

Jones was also feeling good about quarterback Dak Prescott (whom Jones has promised to extend).

“When you have those questions all around you and you play through that, then that just reinforces my support of Dak,” he said. “We were reeling when we came to Philadelphia, so I’m just proud for them that we came out of here with this win. We know we beat a good football team tonight.”

That part might be debatable, but Jones’ own relief after widespread criticism was easy to see.