John Harbaugh on Joe Flacco: We’ll see how week goes

Getty Images

Reports last week indicated that Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco might not play against the Bengals in Week 11 and head coach John Harbaugh confirmed that’s the case on Monday.

Harbaugh said Flacco hurt his hip early in the Week Nine loss to the Steelers and that he’s currently rehabbing the injury. He said the quarterback was able to do some work on Monday and “might practice” later in the week.

The coach added that Flacco doesn’t need to practice in order to play and that “we’ll see” how the rest of the week plays out before making any decisions.

If Flacco can’t play, Harbaugh said that Robert Griffin III and Lamar Jackson would both get consideration to start in his place. Harbaugh said the team is “blessed with a good quarterback room” and that he doesn’t mind the uncertainty because it will leave the Bengals with more work to do as they prepare for the game.