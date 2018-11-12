Josh Allen will start in Week 12 as long as he’s healthy

Getty Images

The Bills got a good performance from quarterback Matt Barkley in Sunday’s 41-10 victory over the Jets, but that’s not going to get in the way of Josh Allen‘s return to the lineup.

Allen’s right elbow injury improved enough for him to practice last week and Bills head coach Sean McDermott said on Monday that the first-round pick will be on the field against Jacksonville in Week 12 as long as he gets cleared medically.

“If healthy, Josh Allen will start after our bye week,” McDermott said. “He’s been throwing and making progress but we’ll take it one day at a time.”

Derek Anderson and Nathan Peterman have also started games for Buffalo since Allen was injured in Week Six. Both remain on the roster along with Barkley, but McDermott said the team would consider their options once Allen is deemed ready to return to the lineup.