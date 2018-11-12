Julian Edelman might not miss any time with ankle

Getty Images

The Patriots missed receiver Julian Edelman in the four games he sat out while serving a suspension. They hope they don’t have to do without him next week.

Edelman injured his ankle Sunday, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Edelman received “positive” news and is not expected to “miss much, if any, time.” New England has its open date this week, so it doesn’t play again until Nov. 25 against the Jets.

The Patriots have listed Edelman on their injury report this season with an ankle injury.

He played 54 of 66 offensive snaps before leaving for the locker room in the fourth quarter, and the Patriots announced Edelman injured his ankle. He returned to watch the end of the loss to the Titans from the sideline.

Edelman, 32, has 40 receptions for 426 yards and two touchdowns in six games.