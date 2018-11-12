Kevin Byard wants Titans to avoid getting “caught up in the excitement”

Getty Images

The Titans handed the Patriots an emphatic beating on Sunday in a 34-10 victory that led linebacker Rashaan Evans to say that the team “took it to the next level.”

It’s the Titans’ second win over a team from last year’s Super Bowl and one of Evans’ defensive teammates wants to be sure that the team stays on that level this time. Safety Kevin Byard pointed to what happened after the Titans beat the Eagles to move to 3-1 in late September as a cautionary tale for the team.

“A win like this, it says we are on the playoff hunt,” Byard said, via the team’s website. “It just shows that when we play our ball and do what we need to do, and focus on us and nobody else, we can beat anybody in the NFL. But the last time we started feeling ourselves, we lost three straight games. So we can’t get caught up in the excitement. Every week it’s a different challenge.”

The Titans went from 3-1 to 3-4 after that win over the Eagles and scored just 31 points over the course of those three games. A similar letdown against the Colts and Texans the next two weeks would deal a heavy blow to Tennessee’s chances of returning to the playoffs this season.