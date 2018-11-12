Khalil Mack felt he had some catching up to do on Sunday

Getty Images

Linebacker Khalil Mack missed the first two games of his career with an ankle injury before returning to action for the Bears against the Lions on Sunday afternoon.

Mack’s return was a good one. He had two sacks to help the Bears to a 34-22 win over the Lions that moved them to 6-3 on the season.

“I don’t like to sit and watch,” Mack said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. “I like to be out there with my guys. … Like I was telling [outside linebackers coach Brandon Staley], I’ve got to play catch-up. I got to get to the quarterback as many times as I can.”

The Bears defense played well in wins over the Jets and Bills while Mack was on the sideline and the entire unit looked good while forcing three turnovers and sacking Matthew Stafford six times. They now have 30 sacks and 24 takeaways for the season and head into next Sunday night’s game against the Vikings with eyes on extending their lead in the NFC North.