Kyle Lauletta among Giants’ inactives

Kyle Lauletta might play for the Giants before the season is finished, but it won’t be tonight.

The third-string quarterback again is among the team’s inactives.

The Giants confirmed Jamon Brown will start at right guard.

The team’s other inactives besides Lauletta are defensive back Tony Lippett, safety Kamrin Moore, defensive tackle R.J. McIntosh, center Evan Brown, receiver Jawill Davis (concussion) and defensive tackle John Jenkins.

The 49ers already had ruled out linebacker Reuben Foster (hamstring), receiver Pierre Garcon (knee) and safety Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder).

Their other inactives are quarterback Tom Savage, defensive lineman Jullian Taylor, offensive lineman Erik Magnuson and offensive lineman Shon Coleman.