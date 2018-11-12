Lions waive Lenzy Pipkins

Getty Images

The Lions announced they waived cornerback Lenzy Pipkins on Monday.

Pipkins, 25, appeared in two games with the Lions. He played 18 special teams snaps and none on defense.

Pipkins also played one game with the Colts this season, making nine tackles.

The Packers traded Pipkins to the Colts for linebacker Antonio Morrison in the preseason, and he was on and off Indianapolis’ roster before the Lions claimed him.

Pipkins originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2017, signing with the Packers.