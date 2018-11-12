Mark Davis: Don’t blame Jon Gruden for the Khalil Mack, Amari Cooper trades

With Raiders fans taking aim at old/new coach Jon Gruden, still fairly new owner Mark Davis decided to grant an interview aimed at shifting accountability from someone who (in theory) can be fired to someone who can’t be.

Davis, in a conversation with Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com, addressed the controversial decisions to trade pass rusher Khalil Mack and receiver Amari Cooper. The message from Davis: Don’t blame Gruden, blame me.

Davis said that the team initially tried to sign Mack to an extension in 2017, after making quarterback Derek Carr the highest paid (for a brief time) player in the league. The Raiders offered, according to Davis, a package that would have made Mack the highest paid (also possibly for a brief time) player in the league. Mack and his agent, Joel Segal, passed.

“[T]hey decided they didn’t want to do it that early,” Davis told Gutierrez. “They would wait.”

So wait they did. Then came the unofficial hiring of Jon Gruden, the firing of Jack Del Rio, the official hiring of Gruden, and a single conversation in January between Gruden and Mack.

“That’s the last time Jon and Khalil talked,” Davis said.

As previously explained here and elsewhere, the Raiders tried in February to extend Mack. The two sides weren’t able to reach an accord. At that point, as PFT has heard it, the Raiders decided to spend their money on other players, leaving them with a budget that provided only for the $13.846 million that Mack was due to make under the fifth year of his rookie deal.

“From that point on, [Mack] would not talk to anyone in our organization,” Davis said. “Not [G.M.] Reggie [McKenzie], not Jon, not anybody.”

Davis insists that Gruden wanted to keep Mack around.

“Jon wanted him,” Davis said. “Everybody thinks that Jon’s the one who wanted to get rid of him. Jon wanted him badly. Why wouldn’t you want this guy? Reggie wanted him badly. And I wanted him badly, too. But, if in fact we were going to give the type of money that we were going to give to him, and we had Derek on that type of a [contract], how were we going to go ahead and build this football team, with all the holes that we had?”

But they could have done it, if they’d wanted to do it. The salary cap keeps going up, and increases in the quarterback market already has relegated Carr’s deal to second-tier status. The Raiders could have found a way to pay Mack, sooner or later.

The Raiders opted for later, squatting on Mack during the final year of his rookie deal and assuming that he’d show up and play. Davis confirmed that this was indeed the approach.

“My thought was, ‘Listen, he signed a five-year contract, if he’s the type of guy that I think he is, he’s going to honor that contract,'” Davis said. “And he’s going to come in and play for the $13 million for this year and then we’ll work for him during the year and get it. Word came back through certain players that know him and talk to him and know me as well, that he wasn’t going to come in. He was going to do the Le'Veon Bell [holdout]. At that point, I said, ‘Eff it. The guy hasn’t talked to anybody. We’ve got to do something.'”

Davis mentioned a second time the concept of Mack “honoring” the fifth year of his contract. But the reality continues to be that there are two types of contracts that apply to NFL players: Their individual contract with the team, and the broader contract that governs the relationship between all players and the league. Under the latter contract, Mack and all players have rights. Mack exercised those rights. And the Raiders blinked, once they knew that the Rams had given defensive tackle Aaron Donald $22.5 million per year, and that the Raiders would never do the same for Mack.

So, basically, Mack leveraged his rights under the labor contract, even if it technically meant not “honoring” his obligations under his specific employment contract with the Raiders.

After taking on Mack and losing badly, Davis decided he didn’t want to go 0-2 by taking on Cooper, who also is represented by Segal, and experiencing the same outcome.

“It might not have been the right decision, but the other point to this whole thing is that Segal is also the agent for Amari Cooper,” Davis said. “And we knew the same situation was coming up the next year. It wasn’t just one layer of chess; it was two layers of chess.”

Call it chess or checkers or chicken, the Raiders lost. And now Davis admits it. Which sends a dangerous message to all other players and agents who will be negotiating with the Raiders in the coming year.

Bottom line? You can play hardball with the Raiders, and you can win. Big.

37 responses to “Mark Davis: Don’t blame Jon Gruden for the Khalil Mack, Amari Cooper trades

  1. Uh, okay, Mark, I’ll blame you for those two things plus for giving Gruden that ridiculous contract. And I still blame Gruden for not getting anybody on the team to play well for him.

  2. It’s time to sell. His dad’s legacy will live on forever. Mark got them the stadium they never had, that will live on too. But it is time for someone else to steer this rudderless ship or all those great Raider memories will fade away.

  3. Fair points by Davis. But can Raiders fans blame Gruden because as a coach he still stinks? Heck, I would rather see the Dolphins keep Adam Gase over Gruden….

  4. I know its popular to pile on Gruden at this point but to me its obvious he’s blowing this thing up to build his team. I’m sure that was the agreement when he signed with the Raiders and the owner is fully aware.

    That being said why kill the guy now? In 2 years if they are still trash, fine, but right now it appears they want this so why pile on? Makes no sense.

  5. Watch Mack’s second sack yesterday where he bowled over the tackle like he wasn’t even there, then somehow jumped over him to get Stafford.

    I wouldn’t give him back for 3 first round picks.

  6. Raiders are in a tough spot, they will never have enough money to compete in the NFL with Mark Davis as owner, even when they get to Vegas. The NFL really forced his hand when they blocked him from moving to a much richer market in LA. Eventually he is going to have to sell this team if they ever want to compete. I am a Broncos fan and don’t mind seeing them struggle, but do feel bad for the fans.

  8. “Jon wanted him,” Davis said. “Everybody thinks that Jon’s the one who wanted to get rid of him. Jon wanted him badly.”

    =========================

    I don’t buy for a second what Son-of-Al is trying to peddle. The Raiders could’ve easily signed Mack to the contract that he deserves by making cap room through getting rid of a cancers like Lynch & Penn as well as cutting a scrub like Irvin and not wasting a 3rd round pick trading for Bryant.

    No, the reality is that Gruden wanted Mack off the team. Khalil Mack is a future HOFer and superstar who was incompatible with Gruden’s massive ego because as his own man Mack can let his performance on the field speak for itself without ingratiating himself to the HC. Gruden needs his “Gruden Grinders” who are below-average players who maintain roster spots by brown-nosing the “coaching legend”.

  9. It’s not about where to lay blame. It’s at some point showing your fans that you intend to turn it around. 2016 they were the next young team to push and now they have the oldest roster and zero star players. If Gruden misses on the picks this could take a decade to fix.

  10. Bottom line?

    The Raiders got 2 1st round picks for Mack and the Steelers are going to get bugger all for Bell.

  11. Bottom line? You can play hardball with the Raiders, and you can win. Big.

    ——————————————————————

    I don’t see it this way. Mack wouldn’t speak to anyone in the organization. That’s a power trip. Either you (owner, gm and coach) are going to run the show or you’re gonna let a player run the show. Why don’t you write the same thing about the Steelers and Bell?

    Mack is proving this year that he doesn’t play with minor injuries. That’s the overinflated opinion of self importance (ego) that one gets when he is traded for two first round picks and becomes the highest paid defensive player in the NFL. Notice how Aaron Donald’s approach was different than Mack’s. That’s telling.

    In Mack’s place the Raiders can likely sign Trey Flowers, Frank Clark, Danny Shelton and Manti Te’o via free agency this offseason. I’ll take that haul in place of Mack’s contract. And our defense will be better for it both now and in the long haul.

  12. The truth looks to be that they were trying to clean house from the beginning. Dump costs and get draft picks and have an exciting young team coming into Vegas. They knew they would lose some games, but thought they could keep it respectable. Now they have to do damage control. Goal is still the same though. Rebuild with an eye toward Vegas.

  13. Honestly, it’s about time these tables started turning.

    Teams have been playing hardball with players since forever, and kudos to Mack and especially Bell for blazing a trail that more are sure to follow.

    It’s like the fisrt time you stand up to the bully — he’s shocked into sumbission when you fight back for once.

  14. The message is build a TEAM. Paying WO 15, QB 30 & Mack 15? What’s left? Hate the Mack deal, but they stole a 1st RD pick for a good WO, not special or scary in any way!!!

  15. The Raiders could have paid Mack and been at best 7-9. Mack was not making this team a champion (even a division champion). So better to move on and get a good haul. Work for the future. The same is true of Cooper.

    You can’t just pay, pay, pay. You can’t mortgage the future on a player that won’t win it for you in the present.

  16. Above all, Davis wants a shiny new stadium and he’ll have one as the Las Vegas Raiders. Another owner betrayal following the Spanos/Charger move to LA. Whose next? The Jaguars to London? The Bills to San Antonio? Goodell and the NFL have to revamp their disasterous-fan betrayal model. Hello..the fans, the customers, are the basis of success in every business.

  17. Well folks, this right here is how you double down on stupid. I imagine a conversation in the Raiders front office going like this:

    Random exec: “well at least we can lay some of this blame on Gruden with these trades.”
    Mark Davis, while standing up “hey, hold my beer, I got this…”

  20. The Bears and Cowboys have QB’s on Rookie contracts so they have leverage – and even by signing Mack (Bears) and Cooper (Cowboys) both of those teams didn’t “win” the trades enough to be a playoff team.

    Maybe Gruden wants better than to be capped out on max deals to a LB and Receiver while winning 8-10 games per season?

    Let’s see who’s laughing in another 2-3 years after those 1st round picks come through.

    The Raiders are finally playing the long ball – just need to replace their QB Carr in the process.

  22. joetoronto says:
    November 12, 2018 at 12:05 pm
    Bottom line?

    The Raiders got 2 1st round picks for Mack and the Steelers are going to get bugger all for Bell.
    ——————————————————

    Bottom Line?

    Bears 6-3
    Raiders 1-8
    Argos 4-14

    But you do get Mark with the 3 dollar haircut…..

  23. Who’s going to get the credit when they start winning super bowls? If you look at NFL history, so many of the dynasties started out just like this. Everyone realizes the Raiders have only had 1 winning season in the last 16 years, right? It’s not like Gruden inherited a dynasty and is tearing it apart.

  27. Jon Gruden was never great coach HC to start with he was always a better TV guy than it was a head coach but I think creating all those players for picks sets on the GM not to head coach

  28. Zero sum.

    The Raiders mistake are the Bears and Cowboys successes.

    Law Vegas will be convenient,

    Just bet against the home team and get back to the party.

  30. Can’t wait to see them move to Vegas. Yesterday the Bay Area was limited to only 2 broadcast games in the afternoon. After they have moved to Vegas, we will have 3 most Sunday afternoons.

  31. how good have the Raiders been in Mack’s previous years with them?
    What makes you think thats gonna change now/
    3 1st rounders for those 2 is better than Pitt did.
    Now they need to find someone other than Reggie Mc to pick the players

  32. “its obvious he’s blowing this thing up to build his team”
    ________________

    But is there any real confidence “his team” will be competitive? The Bucs steadily got worse the more of his guys that Gruden got.

  33. “But they could have done it, if they’d wanted to do it. The salary cap keeps going up, and increases in the quarterback market already has relegated Carr’s deal to second-tier status. The Raiders could have found a way to pay Mack, sooner or later.”

    Salary cap always going up is not set in stone. It’s not the 11th commandment. Thou NFL Salary Cap shall always rise. Anyone remember that right as this sweetheart CBA/tv rights deal was signed? The salary cap stagnated, and actually was lower a couple years later than it had been previously. It took a few years before it was actually higher.

    The same thing could happen after this CBA/TV rights deal even IF the networks decide to sign another deal, even worse than the last one which has them losing BILLIONS.

    What happens to the cap IF the NFL can’t break the bank and put dozens of billions of losses on the back of the networks? The 12th commandment isn’t, Networks shall incur 100 billion in losses for the profits of the NFL in a tv rights deal.

    Thus, yes, being prudent about expenditures around the 2021-2026 timeframe is quite important, because NO ONE knows what those salary cap figures are going to be. Especially when some of those networks are suffering viewership losses in the millions every year.

    Especially in an economy that simply blew the 3rd big serial bubble in a row after 2008.

    Meanwhile, the Raiders did try sooner as you stated in the article, what would have been the highest. Mack turned it down.

    We saw what he got in Chicago. It’s a tough situation when a guy is trying to break the bank, which is what Mack wanted to do. I’m not a Raiders fan. But when a guy turns down an offer to be the highest paid defensive player, then holds out, that’s what he’s doing. No if’s, and’s, or but’s.

    Whatever the case for them this year, they are set up for a chance to explode when they move to Las Vegas IF they can hit on those picks coupled with their own high ones and money for free agent pick ups.

  36. I think he’s doing the smart thing by insulating the coach. Gruden probably had some say in the decisions though. The team probably wasn’t going anywhere anyway so give him some time to see if he can turn it around. They have three first-round picks each of the next two years along with a bunch of other picks. If he can do something with those picks they should be competitive in 2020. Chucky deserves some time to see if his philosophy is going to work.

