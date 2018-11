Getty Images

Lions receiver Marvin Jones underwent further tests on his injured right knee.

He received good news: Jones’ ACL and MCL are intact, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Jones does have a bone bruise, but his status is day to day.

He played 48 of 78 offensive snaps against the Bears on Sunday before leaving. Jones had three catches for 55 yards.

For the season, Jones has 35 catches for 508 yards and five touchdowns.