Marvin Lewis on firing Teryl Austin: We had to shake things up

Getty Images

The Bengals gave up 51 points and 509 yards to the Saints on Sunday and that made it three weeks in a row that the team allowed its opponent more than 500 yards of offense.

That’s a good way to get a defensive coordinator fired and that’s exactly what happened in Cincinnati on Monday. Teryl Austin is out and head coach Marvin Lewis will be taking over the responsibilities of the job for the rest of the season.

Lewis said he does not think the team needs a schematic change, but that the players needed a shock to the system in order to bring about better results.

“I felt like we have to rock their world, shake things up and do better,” Lewis said.

Lewis said “we will turn it around” on defense and said he has “a plan” for how to handle doing two jobs the rest of the season. He was asked if bringing former Browns head coach Hue Jackson back to the team was part of that plan, which was met with laughter and Lewis saying that everyone should “watch and see.”