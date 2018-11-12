Matt Breida scores second touchdown to give 49ers 20-10 lead

Getty Images

The last time the Giants had the ball, they drove down the field to tie the game at 10-10. New York hasn’t seen it since and trails 20-10.

The 49ers got a field goal with two seconds left in the first half and took the second-half kickoff and marched 60 yards in 11 plays. Matt Breida caught an 11-yard pass from Nick Mullens for the touchdown with 8:09 remaining in the third quarter.

Breida’s first touchdown came on a 3-yard run.

He has 64 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries and three catches for 31 yards and a touchdown.

Mullens now is 17-of-24 for 160 yards with a touchdown and an interception.