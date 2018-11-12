Matt Breida’s touchdown puts 49ers back on top

Getty Images

Tight end George Kittle had catches of 18 and 22 yards and running back Matt Breida did the rest on the 49ers’ first touchdown drive of the night.

Breida’s 3-yard touchdown run has the 49ers back on top of the Giants, 10-7, with 13:05 remaining in the second quarter. The 49ers used eight plays to go 75 yards.

Breida has seven carries for 25 yards and a touchdown and also has drawn a 15-yard facemask penalty on Giants linebacker Nate Stupar.

Mullens has completed 6 of 7 passes for 60 yards and an interception.