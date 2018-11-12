Monday morning one-liners

Getty Images

A call for the Bills to start QB Matt Barkley even if Josh Allen is healthy enough to play in Week 12.

The Dolphins saw more players go down with injuries against the Packers.

The Patriots will have plenty to work on during their bye week.

Sunday’s performance was a total flop for the Jets.

A look at what to expect from the Ravens in their return from their bye week.

Will Bengals defensive coordinator Teryl Austin lose his job?

An in-depth look at Browns RB Nick Chubb‘s 92-yard touchdown run.

The Steelers get another crack at the Jaguars this week.

Texans DB Kareem Jackson‘s play has come in for some praise.

The Colts have worked their way back into contention.

Checking in on Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette‘s return to action.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel got a big win over his former team.

Comparing current Broncos struggles to past down periods for the team.

The Chiefs were happy to have LB Justin Houston back on Sunday.

Defense led the way for the Chargers on Sunday.

Said Raiders coach Jon Gruden, “This will be a year that a lot of us will never forget. It is painful. It is hard. It will be hard to sleep again and get up in the morning, but we are going to keep working hard. This will be the foundation that this program will lean on — mental toughness and physical toughness.”

Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch had a good night in Philadelphia.

G Jamon Brown is set for his Giants debut.

How did it go for WR Golden Tate in his Eagles debut?

Washington’s defense did plenty of bending without breaking on Sunday.

WR Allen Robinson‘s return boosted the Bears offense.

Assigning blame after another lopsided Lions loss.

RB Aaron Jones ran wild for the Packers.

Looking ahead to the Vikings’ return to the field in Week 11.

Falcons QB Matt Ryan said he doesn’t think the team took the Browns lightly heading into Sunday’s game.

Taking stock of the Panthers with seven games left on the schedule.

Dez Bryant didn’t play on Sunday, but Saints players had him on their minds.

Buccaneers RB Jacquizz Rodgers had a key fumble in Sunday’s loss.

Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald reached another milestone.

Rams DT Aaron Donald is up to 12.5 sacks on the season.

QB Nick Mullens gets his second 49ers start on Monday night.

Seahawks S Bradley McDougald was able to keep playing through injury, but LB K.J. Wright was not.