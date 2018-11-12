NFC playoff picture: Rams running away with the NFC West

Getty Images

The Rams’ win over the Seahawks on Sunday just about wrapped up the NFC West.

Although Los Angeles hasn’t actually clinched the division, the Rams now have a 4.5-game lead and the head-to-head tiebreaker. There’s no realistic path to the division title for the Seahawks.

However, the Rams actually don’t control their own destiny for home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs. The Saints are half a game behind the Rams but would own the head-to-head tiebreaker if they both finish 15-1.

But that’s a long way off. Here’s how the playoff picture looks after Week 10:

LEADERS

1. L.A. Rams (9-1): A half-game lead over the Saints, for now.

2. New Orleans (8-1): The good news for the Saints is they just have to keep winning.

3. Chicago (6-3): Owns the tiebreaker with Washington based on better record in NFC games.

4. Washington (6-3): The clear leader in a weak NFC East.

5. Carolina (6-3): Has the wild card lead, but catching the Saints for the division lead is a long shot.

6. Minnesota (5-3-1): Sunday night’s game in Chicago is huge in the NFC North.

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

7. Green Bay (4-4-1): Catching both the Vikings and the Bears will be tough.

8. Atlanta (4-5): The Falcons are first in a four-team tiebreaker, thanks to a better NFC record than the Seahawks and Cowboys, and thanks to the Cowboys having the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Eagles..

9. Seattle (4-5): Owns the head-to-head tiebreaker over Dallas.

10. Dallas (4-5): Owns the head-to-head tiebreaker over Philadelphia.

11. Philadelphia (4-5): Losing that head-to-head game against the Cowboys was a major blow to the Eagles’ chances of repeating.

12. Tampa Bay (3-6): Owns the tiebreaker with Detroit based on NFC record.

13. Detroit (3-6): Jim Caldwell was fired after back-to-back 9-7 seasons. Matt Patricia looks unlikely to do better.

14. Arizona (2-7): At least they’re not in last place in the NFC West, thanks to their head-to-head sweep over the 49ers.

15. San Francisco (2-7): They’re in last place in the NFC West.

16. N.Y. Giants (1-7): Eli Manning is guiding them toward having the first overall pick to draft his replacement.