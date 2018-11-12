Odell Beckham gives Giants 7-3 lead

Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr. dropped an Eli Manning pass on the Giants’ first play from scrimmage. He had no problem with a touchdown catch later in the first quarter.

Beckham’s 10-yard touchdown pass from Manning with 2:43 remaining in the first quarter has given the Giants a 7-3 lead.

The three-play, 12-yard drive was set up by an interception. Linebacker B.J. Goodson picked Nick Mullens on a pass intended for Kendrick Bourne that was broken up by Janoris Jenkins before bouncing into Goodson’s hands.

The 49ers scored first on a 53-yard field by Robbie Gould. The six-play, 19-yard drive was set up by Richie James‘ 23-yard punt return to the San Francisco 46.

After one quarter, Manning has completed 5 of 6 passes for 17 yards and a touchdown, while Mullens is 5-of-6 for 38 yards and a pick.