Panthers release C.J. Anderson

Getty Images

When the Panthers signed running back C.J. Anderson this offseason, he seemed like a perfect complement to Christian McCaffrey.

Instead, McCaffrey has become an every down player, so the Panthers let Anderson go Monday.

Via the team’s official website, the Panthers released the former Broncos running back, who had over 1,000 yards last year.

“When we signed C.J. in the spring he saw a bigger role than he has had, and honestly, at the time so did we,” Panthers General Manager Marty Hurney said. “But Christian McCaffrey has taken so much of the offense and so much of the plays, we just made the decision that this was the best thing for all parties involved.”

Anderson will have to pass through waivers before he can pick another team of his choosing, where there might be a bigger role.

McCaffrey has played 96.35 percent of the Panthers snaps this year (554), while Anderson has logged just 9.39 percent (54 snaps). He has just 24 carries for 104 yards.

Of course, McCaffrey’s 1,018 yards from scrimmage makes it easy to justify, as long as he’s healthy.