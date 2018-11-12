Panthers sign Travaris Cadet

Getty Images

The Panthers have signed running back Travaris Cadet, the team announced Monday afternoon.

He will take the roster spot opened when the Panthers cut running back C.J. Anderson.

Cadet, 29, has remained a free agent since the Bills cut him out of the preseason. He played six games with Buffalo and three with the Jets last season.

Cadet originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Appalachian State in 2012, signing with New Orleans. He spent three seasons with the Saints before brief stints with the Patriots and 49ers.

Cadet returned to the Saints late in the 2015 season and remained there in 2016.

He has 118 career catches for 959 yards and seven touchdowns, adding 180 rushing yards on 49 carries. Cadet also has 63 career kickoff returns, averaging 24.3 yards per return.