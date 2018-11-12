Pete Carroll: Rashaad Penny “busted out” on Sunday

Getty Images

The Seahawks played without running back Chris Carson against the Rams on Sunday, which meant that first-round pick Rashaad Penny got an extended opportunity in the backfield.

For the first time in the NFL, Penny made the most of his chance. After running 42 times for 146 yards in his first eight games, Penny ran 12 times for 108 yards and his first NFL touchdown in the 36-31 loss and earned a pat on the back from head coach Pete Carroll after the game.

“Today he busted out,” Carroll said, via the Seattle Times. “We’ve been challenging him to get right and to work at the right tempo and find what it’s like to be a pro, just teaching a young guy trying to figure it out … I thought today he needed it so badly. He knows he’s a great player. He just hasn’t been able to demonstrate it.”

Carson’s return from his hip injury will change things for Penny in the future, but Sunday’s game still might buy the rookie a few more chances than he had in the first half of the season.