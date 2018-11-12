Philip Rivers: I think I’m playing the most consistent football of my career

Getty Images

The Chargers won their sixth straight game by topping the Raiders 20-6 in Oakland on Sunday and the winning streak has seen them win games in a variety of ways.

Three of the six wins came by at least 14 points while they needed a late interception to hold off the 49ers in a two-point win. The margin was one point against the Titans in London and an incompletion in the end zone kept the Seahawks from having a chance to tie their Week Nine game.

Different weeks call for teams to win games in different ways, but one thing the Chargers have been able to count on every week is a strong performance from quarterback Philip Rivers. He has the highest quarterback rating of his career and has thrown at least two touchdowns in all nine of the team’s games this season.

“I think I’m playing my most consistent,” Rivers said, via Albert Breer of SI.com. “Obviously it’s a week-to-week league, but I’m playing my most consistent and staying away from the big mistakes. I’m making some good plays. Today it’s about winning, I’m fired up, I’m excited, I didn’t have a great game today, but I stayed away from the big mistakes. We made the plays that were there. We didn’t mess it up.”

The Chargers had their share of agonizing losses in recent years and Rivers said the team seemed to find every possible way to lose a game. The quarterback added that “now we’re winning them” and Rivers’ play has been a big reason why the outlook is better for the Chargers this season.