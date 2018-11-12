“Pretty good chance” Sammy Watkins plays against Rams

Getty Images

Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins didn’t play in Sunday’s 26-14 win over the Cardinals because of a foot injury, but it doesn’t look like he’ll be out of the lineup much longer.

Head coach Andy Reid said on Monday that there’s a “pretty good chance” that Watkins will be able to play against the Rams in Mexico City next Monday night. The Chiefs will have a bye after that game, so Watkins will have plenty of time to heal up if he doesn’t get the green light to play.

If Watkins does play, he’ll get a chance to go up against the team he played for during the 2017 season. Watkins went to L.A. just before the start of the season in a trade with the Bills and then left for Kansas City as a free agent this offseason.

Reid gave linebacker Anthony Hitchens the same odds of playing next week. Hitchens was active on Sunday, but didn’t play with injured ribs.