Raiders owner Mark Davis: “Where this team is right now is my fault”

Posted by Darin Gantt on November 12, 2018, 6:41 AM EST
Raiders owner Mark Davis is taking the blame. Which is nice of him considering the shambles his team is at the moment is almost exclusively his fault.

Davis sat down with Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com after last night’s loss to the Chargers, which dropped them to 1-8 and would be a much bigger deal if not for the actual tragedies happening in California right now.

“I always look in the mirror, and the buck stops with me,” Davis said. “Where this team is right now is my fault. We haven’t been able to build a 22-man roster. We haven’t been able to give this team a chance to win because the reconstruction failed. We failed from 2014 on to have a roster right now.”

Davis has referred to a “deconstruction/reconstruction” program that started in 2012 after the death of his father Al Davis. It took a bit to start since they foolishly traded away first- and second-round picks to get Carson Palmer in 2011, but then bounced back with the 2014 and 2015 drafts which brought Derek Carr, Khalil Mack, Gabe Jackson, and Amari Cooper.

But the recent trade of Mack to the Bears for future picks made it clear they think a major rebuild is in order under Gruden, who clearly has more sway over decisions than General Manager Reggie McKenize.

“Having Jon Gruden here was the end game for me,” Davis said of the guy he gave a 10-year contract to. “Jon’s going to be the stability here. Jon’s going nowhere. That’s just the way it is.”

When that stability might come is another question.

“It’s been all part of an evolution, but I think it’s becoming clearer and clearer to Jon as well that the talent is just not here at this time,” Davis said. “The drafts did not help supplement what we were doing in the free-agent market. If you look at our roster now, it’s a bunch of free-agent one-year guys that are mercenaries. And they’re great guys and they’re Raiders. Once a Raider, always a Raider, . . .but we just don’t have the overall talent of a 22-man roster. . . .

That’s a clear shot at McKenzie, whose good work was picked apart by the Mack deal. Only 11 of his 50 draft picks from 2012 to 2017 remain on the roster.

“Reggie and I need to sit down and talk and figure out how we are going to go about the future,” Davis said. “We’ve got to look in the mirror and figure out, Where the hell did we go wrong in trying to build this thing?

“We failed. I have failed. But at the same time, we wouldn’t have been in the great position we were in without Reggie McKenzie being here.”

The one constant in the failure is ownership, and Davis is right to admit that much.

  3. I agree with blowing this thing up but I don’t think Gruden is the answer. You have to give Mark kudos for stepping in and saying what everyone was thinking. We could not get Gruden to be transparent to the fans or players – sad.

  4. .
    The Raiders roster, even with Mack and Cooper, was still the worst in the division. They had zero chance of winning their division in the near future. By freeing up cap space and accumulating draft choices, at least now there’s hope. Whether Gruden will sign the right free agents or draft the right players is unknown.
    .

  7. What a joke. Son-of-Al supposedly takes the blame but implicitly throws Del Rio & McKenzie under the bus while refusting to acknowldege the REAL damage that HE did when he brought in Gruden as a publicity stunt.

    >>>>>>>“I always look in the mirror, and the buck stops with me,” Davis said. “Where this team is right now is my fault. We haven’t been able to build a 22-man roster. We haven’t been able to give this team a chance to win because the reconstruction failed. We failed from 2014 on to have a roster right now.”

    Seriously? The 2014 draft was the Raiders best in decades (yielding Mack, Carr and Gabe Jackson). And although the team still had flaws and talent deficiencies on defense, Del Rio was able to take a 3-13 team and improve them to 7-9 and 12-4.

    The major mistakes which resulted in the regression to 6-10 were (1) caving into Carr by replacing Musgrave with Downing (2) bringing in a cancer like Lynch (which was a publicity stunt of the owner) (3) caving into Penn’s holdout after which Penn became an on-field liability and locker room cancer (4) keeping Norton as DC. These could’ve been reversed (without gutting the roster of most talent) by retaining Del Rio while forcing him to hire competent coordinators, getting rid of Penn and Lynch & making a concerted effort to find some surrounding talent for Mack (i.e. better than scrubs like Bruce Irvin).

    >>>>>>>“Having Jon Gruden here was the end game for me,” Davis said of the guy he gave a 10-year contract to. “Jon’s going to be the stability here. Jon’s going nowhere. That’s just the way it is.”

    And there we have it – Son-of-Al refuses to go back on his folly of bringing back Gruden in the first place. There WILL be “stability” as long as Gruden is with the Raiders – the drafts selections will consistently fail to pan out and the W/L on the field will be consistently awful. All because Son-of-Al actually thinks his publicity stunt is going to fly.

    But even when Son-of-Al finally bites the bullet (perhaps 3 or 4 years from now) and fires Gruden, the main problem will not be solved because it DOES lie “in the mirror” with the owner himself. The Raiders will have no chance of becoming consistently successful on the field unless there is a change in ownership because Son-of-Al is the worst owner in the league.

  8. This team is a “shambles ” from the top down.
    ““Jon’s going to be the stability here. Jon’s going nowhere.”….Gruden might be staying around but , my guess is a great part of the fanbase may be leaving !…Mark Davis is throwing Reggie under the bus and playing ALL his chips on the table with Gruden. Las Vegas…Here we come !
    All aboard!…PLEASE !

