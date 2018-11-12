Rams can clinch division and playoff berth this week

Getty Images

The Rams are playing well this year, but also playing in a division that’s struggling.

As a result, they can tie a league record for quickest playoff berth earned.

The league announced that the 9-1 Rams can clinch the NFC West title this week, with a win over the Chiefs and a Seattle (4-5) loss to Green Bay.

That would make them the second team in the 16-game era (since 1978) to clinch a playoff berth in Week 11.

The Bears did it in 1985, en route to a Super Bowl title.

While the Rams may not be that level of dominant (so far), the fact they’re about to lap the field in their own division speaks to their success as much as the struggles of others.