Rams will play a preseason game in Honolulu in 2019

Getty Images

The Rams will be in Mexico City for a game next Monday night and they’ll take another unusual trip in the 2019 preseason.

The Rams announced that they will play a preseason game in Honolulu, Hawaii next year. The game will be played at the Aloha Bowl, which was the longtime home of the Pro Bowl before the NFL opted to move the game to Orlando a couple of years ago.

“We are pleased to join with the Hawaii Tourism Authority to develop opportunities for Rams fans to express their support both in Los Angeles and in Hawaii all year round,” executive vice president of business operations Jamie Reigle said in a release. “We look forward to bringing NFL football back to Hawaii and hosting the first preseason game there in more than four decades. The game will be the centerpiece of a partnership aimed at strengthening the ties between the two regions and showcasing Hawaii’s virtues as a premier tourist destination.”

There’s no date or opponent set for the game at this point.