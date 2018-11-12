Ravens designate Maurice Canady to return from IR

Getty Images

The Ravens designated defensive back Maurice Canady to return from injured reserve Monday.

That opens a three-week window for the Ravens to add Canady to their active roster or he will revert back to injured reserve.

Canady played in the season opener against Buffalo but injured his thigh. When the Ravens placed Canady on injured reserve, coach John Harbaugh announced it would not be season ending.

Canady has spent time on injured reserve all three of his seasons in the NFL since the Ravens made him a sixth-round pick.

In 2016, a hamstring injury ended Canady’s season after four games. Last season he started the season on injured reserve with a knee injury that required surgery before returning to play eight games with one start.

In 13 career games, Canady has made 29 tackles, defensed a pass and recovered a fumble.