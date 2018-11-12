Report: Bucs release Chandler Catanzaro

Getty Images

The Buccaneers signed kicker Chandler Catanzaro to a three-year contract this offseason, but he reportedly won’t make it through the first year of the pact.

Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports that the Bucs have released Catanzaro.

The move comes a day after Catanzaro missed a pair of field goals in Tampa’s 16-3 loss to Washington. The Buccaneers piled up 501 yards over the course of the afternoon and the missed kicks joined four turnovers as the primary reasons why they didn’t put up more points.

Catanzaro had a rough start to his first preseason with the Bucs this summer and was 11-of-15 on field goals and 23-of-27 on extra points overall this season. Those are lowest percentages of successful kicks in his five-year NFL career.

Signing Catanzaro was supposed to put an end to the Buccaneers’ annual kicking woes, but they’ll need to find someone else to put them to rest.