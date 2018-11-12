Report: Denzel Perryman to miss rest of season

Getty Images

It appears the Chargers will have to try to keep their winning streak going without the help of linebacker Denzel Perryman.

Perryman left Sunday’s victory over the Raiders early with a knee injury and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he sustained an injury to his LCL. Rapoport adds that Perryman needs to have hamstring surgery as well and will miss the rest of the season as a result.

Perryman saw action on just under 65 percent of the team’s snaps in the first nine games and recorded 51 tackles and an interception. The 2015 second-round pick is in the final year of his rookie contract and is set for unrestricted free agency in the offseason.

Rapoport reports that Perryman is expected to be healthy by that point, but he won’t get any more chances to burnish his profile on the field.