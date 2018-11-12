Report: Hue Jackson joining Bengals staff

Getty Images

Former Browns head coach Hue Jackson didn’t waste any time in finding a new job.

He is returning to Cincinnati to re-join Marvin Lewis’ staff, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Jackson’s role is not yet known.

Lewis hired Jackson as his secondary coach/special teams assistant in 2012, a year after the Raiders fired Jackson. In 2013, Jackson coached the Bengals’ running backs before earning a promotion to offensive coordinator in 2014-15.

Jackson also coached for Lewis in 2004-06 as the receivers coach.

Lewis fired defensive coordinator Teryl Austin on Monday, likely taking back the play calling for the 32nd-ranked defense. When he was questioned about possibly hiring Jackson, Lewis said, “I’ve got a plan. You just have to watch and see.”

The Bengals host the Browns on Nov. 25 and travel to Cleveland on Dec. 23.