Report: Jakeem Grant did not tear Achilles

There wasn’t much good news for the Dolphins yesterday, but at least they avoided the worst case scenario with one of their wide receivers.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Dolphins wideout Jakeem Grant did not tear his Achilles during yesterday’s loss to the Packers, as was originally feared.

Grant had been dealing with an injury in that area, and when he bounced off the field without putting any weight on his left leg, it didn’t look good.

He’s still expected to miss some time, but if he didn’t suffer the big injury, it’s better than it looked last night.