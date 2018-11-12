Report: Jets not expected to make coaching change during season

Getty Images

Sunday’s 41-10 loss to the Bills was a humiliating moment for the Jets, but it doesn’t look like it will be the final game that Todd Bowles coaches for the team.

Jets CEO Christopher Johnson declined comment on Bowles or anything else after the game, which didn’t do anything to quell speculation about the possibility that the Jets would fire their coach with six games left in the season. There’s been no word of a change on Monday morning, however, and multiple reports indicated that none will be coming.

The team doesn’t have an obvious choice for an interim head coach on hand — wide receivers coach Karl Dorrell is the only assistant with head coaching experience and that came on the college level — and Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports that the team’s desire to minimize disruption for rookie quarterback Sam Darnold also factors into the decision to hold off on any change until the offseason.

Given the team’s 13-29 record since the start of the 2016 season, it’s getting harder to imagine one won’t come at that point.