Rex Ryan rips the Jets, asks, Who the hell is coaching Sam Darnold?

Getty Images

Former Jets head coach Rex Ryan is not impressed with what he’s seeing from the current crop of Jets.

Ryan, who was fired at the end of the 2014 season, said on ESPN he’s seen no signs of progress through four years of rebuilding. And Ryan said he’s been particularly unimpressed with the offensive staff’s work with rookie quarterback Sam Darnold.

“He’s supposed to get better and ascend, right? Who the hell’s coaching him? He’s not ascending,” Ryan said of Darnold. “And part of it is play calling.”

Ryan called the Johnson family that owns the Jets “unbelievable people” and said they were willing to be patient with coach Todd Bowles and General Manager Mike Maccagnan. But Ryan believes that patience has worn out.

“We all know he’s gone. Todd knows he’s gone. But so is the GM,” Ryan said.

Ryan said that in Sunday’s loss to the Bills, he saw only “one or two guys playing with any frickin’ fire.” And Ryan said this offseason he expects a total rebuild.

“They’re gonna blow it up,” Ryan said. “I hope they get it right.”