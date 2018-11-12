Ronald Darby out for season with torn ACL

AP

The Eagles will not have cornerback Ronald Darby back in the lineup this season.

Darby left Sunday night’s loss to the Cowboys with a knee injury and head coach Doug Pederson announced on Monday that Darby tore his ACL. Darby joins running back Jay Ajayi as Eagles players who have suffered that injury this season and, like Ajayi, Darby is in the final year of his rookie contract.

Darby started all nine games for the Eagles this season. He had 43 tackles and an interception in those appearances.

The Eagles went into the game against the Cowboys with Sidney Jones and Jalen Mills inactive because of injuries. Pederson said Monday that Jones is day to day while Mills is further away from returning, so the team is likely to be pretty thin at corner this week.

That’s not an ideal way for a 4-5 team trying to rebound from a loss to go into a road game against the Saints, but that’s where the Eagles find themselves in Week 11.