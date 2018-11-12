Saints rolling offensively, getting more confident

Getty Images

It’s easy to overlook how easily the Saints were scoring points yesterday, considering they were doing it against a defense on pace to break records for futility.

But after nine games, it’s hard to argue with the trend, and the Saints are more productive than ever.

Via Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, the Saints have scored on 61 percent of their 93 offensive possessions this season. When they set the league record for yards in a season, they scored on 51 percent of their possessions. The 2009 Super Bowl team scored on 42 percent of their drives.

“We definitely have something special going on,” wide receiver Michael Thomas said. “We’re going to keep seeing how far we can take it.”

Yesterday, they dropped 51 on the Bengals, including touchdowns on their first five possessions. Backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater kneeled out the clock, spoiling a run of points on their first nine possessions.

And no one is more directly responsible for that incredible efficiency than quarterback Drew Brees.

He’s now thrown 21 touchdowns against one interception this year. He’s completing 77.3 percent of his passes, and has a 123.1 passer rating.

“I thought we did a lot of things well today,” Saints coach Sean Payton said, going onto deny that it was a perfect game.

It takes work to be that much of a nit-picker, and maybe proves that Payton’s a little high-strung.