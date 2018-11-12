Saints sign Brandon Marshall

Getty Images

For the second week in a row, the Saints are adding a veteran wide receiver to the roster.

It’s Brandon Marshall this time and he will take the spot that Dez Bryant was expected to fill when he signed with the team last week. Bryant tore his Achilles in practice on Friday, however, and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that New Orleans got a deal done with Marshall on Monday.

Unlike Bryant, Marshall has played in the NFL this season. He played in seven games with the Seahawks before being released last month. Marshall had 11 catches for 136 yards and a touchdown during his time in Seattle.

The Saints are the seventh team to employ Marshall and none of the other six made it to the playoffs while Marshall was on the team. It would take a pretty major change of fortune for the 8-1 Saints for that streak to continue.