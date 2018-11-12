Sean McVay’s mother upset with his language

Getty Images

Sean McVay punctuated the Rams’ victory over Seattle with profanity.

Unfortunately for McVay, CBS’ camera caught his bad word. McVay’s mother was not happy with him.

He got an earful from her.

The Rams coach revealed his chastising during Monday’s news conference when he was asked a question about Aaron Donald and Marcus Peters being upset during the game.

“I trust that our players will learn from that,” McVay told reporters. “It’s not just the players. There’s a lot of things that I can control better with regards to how I respond to certain things, whether it’s my language, where my mom was upset with me about something that came up at the end of the game, but those are the kind of things that we’ll all learn from. I think the most important thing is, when you look at something, if you say, ‘Is that the type of football team, is that the type of response that we want to represent with how we want to operate moving forward?’ All of our guys know what it looks like to do right, and we’ll continue to put our arm around guys and figure out a way to do it together and be better moving forward. Fortunately, you don’t have to learn truly the hard way.”