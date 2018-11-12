Sean Payton on fire alarm: “I just needed the noise to stop”

Getty Images

Nothing the Bengals did yesterday distracted the Saints.

Other than the pregame fire alarm, of course. But Saints coach Sean Payton dispatched that as easily as his team did the league’s worst-ranked defense.

According to Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, Payton acknowledged that he smashed the fire alarm in the visitor’s locker room at Paul Brown Stadium yesterday, and that he would pay for the damages.

“Clearly, we were having issues with a fire alarm,” he said. “I just needed the noise to stop.”

The alarm apparently went off for around 10 minutes, around 15 minutes before kickoff.

The Bengals said yesterday they notified local authorities, and what he did is technically against the law. But the cops there are probably busy looking for head coach Marvin Lewis’ reputation for fielding competent defenses.