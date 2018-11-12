Stephen Jones doesn’t approve of Kris Richard’s involvement in pregame scuffle

AP

Cowboys defensive passing game coordinator Kris Richard was in the middle of a pregame exchange with the Eagles before Sunday’s game.

Video showed Richard and Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills exchanging shoves.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones was not a fan of Richard making himself a part of the pregame antics.

“No, we don’t want that,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan, via Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News. “I’m sure Kris in hindsight would rather that not happen. Emotions are high. We understand why those things happen, but obviously don’t want skirmishes and creating situations like that. I don’t think it’s the look the league wants. It’s not the look the Dallas Cowboys want. I’m sure it’s not the look the Eagles want either.

“Certainly you hate something like that happens, but obviously that was a huge game for us. Our emotions were high on our team. We knew our backs were against the wall, and coach Richard is an emotional guy. You watch him practice. He’s consistently emotional. He’s high energy and when you get into a big time game like that, we understand those things can happen, so you certainly don’t want it.”

The teams mostly traded words, but there was some pushing and shoving as officials quickly separated them.

“I don’t get into that,” Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper said, via George. “It looked like it was show and tell.”