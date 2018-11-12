Todd Bowles not planning staff changes “at this time”

Getty Images

Reports on Monday indicated that the Jets won’t be firing head coach Todd Bowles before the end of the season and it doesn’t look like Bowles will follow the lead of Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis by firing an assistant in the wake of a blowout loss.

Bowles said on a Monday conference call that he does not plan to make any changes to the coaching staff “at this time.” Bowles did add that the team could “reevaluate” that plan over their bye week.

The Jets made a change at offensive coordinator in the offseason with Jeremy Bates moving up from quarterbacks coach to replace John Morton. Chan Gailey was the offensive coordinator in Bowles’ first two seasons with the Jets. Defensive coordinator Kacy Rodgers has been on the staff throughout Bowles’ tenure.

Bowles received an extension through 2020 late last year, but the team has to do some reevaluating of those plans after watching the way this season has unfolded.