Tom Brady on Dion Lewis: When you win, you can say a lot of things

Getty Images

Running back Dion Lewis made the move from the Patriots to the Titans this offseason and he sent a message to his former team after the Titans beat them 34-10 on Sunday.

Lewis said “that’s what happens when you go cheap” and that he knew the Titans could “be physical with them and let ’em have it and they’ll fold.” Lewis’ former teammate Tom Brady was asked about the running back’s comments during an appearance on WEEI on Monday morning.

“I give them credit, they beat us,” Brady said. “When you win, you can say a lot of things. That is the reality of winning. We’ll just take our lumps and try and learn from them. And come out here and do a lot better job the next six weeks.”

One area where Brady said he’d like to do a better job is on spreading the ball around to more players. Brady threw 32 of his 41 passes to Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon and James White and said he thinks “a good offense has to go through everybody.”

New England has a bye week to work on that and other issues before kicking off the tail end of their schedule against the Jets in Week 12. If all goes well, Brady will have tight end Rob Gronkowski among those receiving options he’d like to be finding more often than he did on Sunday.