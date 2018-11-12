Travis Kelce: Coaches said offensive performance was “unacceptable”

Getty Images

The Chiefs won again on Sunday to move their record to 9-1 ahead of next Monday night’s trip to Mexico City to face the Rams, but it wasn’t all smiles on the sideline during the 26-14 win over the Cardinals.

Patrick Mahomes was sacked five times and the Cardinals had five other tackles for loss that kept the high-powered Chiefs offense from hitting on all cylinders. Tight end Travis Kelce said that performance led to criticism from the team’s coaching staff while the game was going on.

“From what the coaches were expressing out there, the way we played was just unacceptable,” Kelce said, via Peter King’s Football Morning in America. “We say that because we’ve been able to roll on just about everyone we’ve played.”

The Chiefs have been rolling most of their opposition, but they’ll be facing another 9-1 team in Mexico and any offensive line issues will open the door for Aaron Donald to disrupt plans to make plays down the field.