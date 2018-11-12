Trevor Davis expected to make 2018 debut Thursday

Getty Images

The Packers have a roster spot open, and the expectation is returner Trevor Davis will fill it.

Davis has spent the season on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. He returned to practice last week and is eligible to play Thursday against Seattle.

“I think I can make a big impact but at the end of the day, you’ve got to just go out there and let the plays come to you,” Davis said Monday, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “I can’t go out there trying to chase plays because I lost half of my season. But at the end of the day, plays will come. I can’t go out there trying to make plays because I’m trying to make up for plays that I missed.”

His return comes not a moment too soon for the Packers.

They traded Ty Montgomery after his fumble on a kickoff against the Rams denied Aaron Rodgers a chance for a comeback win, and Tramon Williams lost a fumble on a punt return Sunday against the Dolphins.

Davis averaged 12.2 yards on 33 punt returns in his first two seasons and 22.7 yards on 34 kickoff returns.