Washington offensive line held up well on the fly

Getty Images

Early in the week, Washington was passing out nametags for its new offensive line.

Sunday, that line played well enough to win an NFL game, even if it was against one of the worst defenses in the league.

They were forced to adjust without three starters, as guards Shawn Lauvao (torn ACL) and Brandon Scherff (pectoral) are out for the season and left tackle Trent Williams is recovering from thumb surgery.

So they went into the game with Ty Nsekhe at left tackle, just-signed Jonathan Cooper at left guard, Chase Roullier at center, Tony Bergstrom at right guard and Morgan Moses at right tackle. Alex Smith was sacked three times, but they ran for 116 yards to beat the Buccaneers.

“They held up pretty good,” coach Jay Gruden said, via Matthew Paras of the Washington Times. “It has a little bit of an effect when you’re putting the game plan together, you think you’ll be fine, but on game day when you look at [defensive tackle Gerald] McCoy and look at some of the pass rushers that they have, it has a little bit of an effect on making sure Alex is protected, so we were probably a little conservative early.

“For the most part, I think we started airing out a little bit more as the game went on. I can’t say enough about what Jonathan Cooper did coming in here and playing after only about three or four days of learning.”

Cooper was flying back to Arizona last Sunday, but came back across country when injuries hit, and was plugged into his new team out of necessity.

“The big thing for offensive linemen is definitely there aren’t prima donnas on the offensive line,” Cooper said. “We came right in and everybody got along. I think that’s the biggest thing: We were all able to come right in and just plug and play honestly.”

He makes it sound so easy, though Gruden said during the week the staff was trying to teach Cooper “OTAs, training camp and seven weeks, eight weeks of football in a day or two.”

He learned it well enough to pass the first test, and keep them on their unexpected perch atop the NFC East.