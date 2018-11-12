Will other teams do to the Patriots what the Titans did to the Patriots?

Posted by Mike Florio on November 12, 2018, 10:56 AM EST
From time to time over the years, NFL teams have illustrated the blueprint for beating the Patriots. Most recently, the Titans have done it.

So will other teams try to do what the Patriots have done?

It’s a topic that was discussed on Sunday by Rodney Harrison, Tony Dungy, Mike Tirico, and yours truly from the set of Football Night in America, along a couple of other subjects. (The segment wraps with an extended presentation of the efforts, or lack thereof, of the four of us to master the NASCAR simulator at NBC.)

For me, the biggest question is this: Do other teams not borrow the concepts others have used to beat the Patriots because they can’t, or because they don’t want to? Coaches have fairly sizable egos, and they like to do things their own way. And even if their way is objectively inferior to what, for example, Titans coach Mike Vrabel did to the Patriots, those other coaches will be the last ones to admit it.

Even after they lose. Which won’t matter anyway because by then it will be too late.

5 responses to “Will other teams do to the Patriots what the Titans did to the Patriots?

  3. Belichick will make the necessary adjustments so teams can’t use the Titans game plan as a blueprint. That’s the genius of Belichick. In Belichick we trust.

  4. I think it was more of a bad overall game than a scheme thing. But even if it was, there are 2 factors. When RRyan had their number, for exmple, he had the personnel to play it. Not everyone does. Also, the Pats ain’t dumb. Especially Brady and McDaniels. If the Titans had something there, the Pats will adjust to minimize or negate it. Gronk and Mason being out, and the LT being hurt didn’t help either. Not to make excuses, though. The Pats deserved 2 L’s in the standings for the way they played, and Tenn played very well.

  5. Umm, I would judge the final product when all of the starters are out there.

    If Gronk is healthy at the end of the year, Burkhead returns next game, Michel is back to where he was, and Brady/McD get their heads out of their butts, this whole narrative will be moot.

    The latter point, is really the key. The Binky Addiciton is alive and well and it’s time for BB to step in and slap McD/Brady in this area.

    No other HOF QB has the issues Brady has wit the Binky Addiction problem and the ‘Brady Lock” that has cropped for years in the over-sold “Circle of Trust” garbage that he promotes as if they’re splitting the atom in Foxborough.

    Time to pony up, Tommy. Let’s see what ya got, after skipping those OTAs, the only QB to do it this year.

    The time has come, Tommy. The time has come. Your career is on the line.

