Aaron Rodgers: We need to keep giving Aaron Jones opportunities

Getty Images

The Packers running game had its most successful outing of the year against the Dolphins last Sunday and Aaron Jones was at the center of the action.

Jones ran 15 times for 145 yards and two touchdowns in the 31-12 victory. That’s his biggest workload of the season, but Jones has been consistently productive since returning from his suspension at the start of the year.

Jones has the same number of carries on the year as Jamaal Williams, but is averaging 6.8 yards per carry to Williams’ 3.7 yards per tote. That makes it little surprise to hear quarterback Aaron Rodgers calling for more of Jones.

“He’s a great player,” Rodgers said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. “We just need to continue to give him more opportunities.”

Jones did lose a fumble against the Patriots in Week Nine and that’s the sort of thing that can cost a player chances to run the ball. Even with that risk, the Packers can’t afford to go away from a player producing the way Jones has when their playoff hopes rest heavily on the results of their upcoming trips to Seattle and Minnesota.