Ameer Abdullah willing to do anything Vikings ask

Getty Images

The Vikings made a change in the backfield during their bye week when they claimed running back Ameer Abdullah off of waivers from the Lions.

Abdullah was a starter for most of his first three seasons, but fell out of favor in Detroit this year and played in just three games before losing his roster spot. It’s unclear how much playing time he can expect to see with Dalvin Cook and Latavius Murray already on hand.

“I’m entering a backfield with a lot of talent with Dalvin and Latavius and all of the guys who have been here,” Abdullah said, via 1500ESPN.com. “Just to come in today and see these guys welcome me the way they have, it does a lot for my confidence, it does a lot for my focus. I’m ready to work. Anything the Vikings ask me to, I’m willing to do.”

Kickoff returns might be a spot for Abdullah to make an impact. He handled the job as a rookie with the Lions and the Vikings have shuffled through a handful of options without finding one that’s stepped up to take hold of the job this season.