Bears may send kicker to Solider Field to practice

The Bears aren’t going to bring in other kickers this week, but they may make their kicker practice in another place.

After Cody Parkey bounced four kicks off the uprights in a win over the Lions, Bears coach Matt Nagy expressed confidence in his kicker, but acknowledged they may let him get his mid-week work in Solider Field as opposed to their normal practice facility.

“If that’s something that we decide to do, then we’ll get it done,” Nagy said, via Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune. Nagy added that when he talks to his kicker, he’s “not going to sugarcoat anything.”

Parkey is 13-for-18 on field goals and 30-for-32 on extra points this year. He had only missed once at Solder Field prior to Sunday’s personal game of horse.

“If I’m spending time with him, he’s in trouble,” Nagy said. “He doesn’t want to spend time with me. We’ll talk and I’ll make sure that we understand. He understands it was tough. He gets it. He’s not a child. He understands the magnitude of it. If you overdo it, you beat it down, you just make it worse.”

The Bears gave Parkey a four-year, $15 million contract this offseason, so they have a vested interest in helping him get back to form. And getting him used to the way the winds work could help him become more comfortable in his new home.