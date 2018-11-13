Bengals announce Hue Jackson hired as special assistant to the head coach

Getty Images

Hue Jackson is working in the NFL again.

Jackson, the head coach fired by the Browns two weeks ago, has landed in Cincinnati as an assistant to his old friend Marvin Lewis. Jackson’s title will be Special Assistant to the Head Coach.

“I have a great comfort level with Hue and his ability to assist me with the day-to-day responsibilities on defense, including analyzing our opponents and helping me on game days with the players and defensive coaches,” Lewis said in a statement.

Jackson added, “I’m pleased to have the opportunity to join the Bengals this season. There is a lot of talent on this team, and I look forward to doing my part to help it finish the season strong.”

This is Jackson’s third stint as an assistant to Lewis in Cincinnati. Jackson was first hired by Lewis in 2004 as the Bengals’ receivers coach. After Jackson spent a year as head coach of the Raiders, he was again hired by Lewis in 2012 and spent four years in Cincinnati in a variety of roles, including two years as offensive coordinator in 2014 and 2015.